Tankers collide off Karystos

The crew members of two tankers that collided 10 nautical miles south of Karystos in the early hours of the morning are in good health, with no evidence of water inflow or marine pollution.

Tankers “Amelia” under the Malaysian flag, with a 24-member crew, and “Tanab”, under the Maltese flag, with a 16-member crew had a slight collision off the Evia coast.

“Tanab” was empty of cargo, while “Amelia” carried 30,000 metric tons of gasoil.

A Coast Guard vessel arrived at the spot where the two tankers are located in order to closely inspect the two vessels.

So far, the captains of the two tankers have vouched that they can move on their own power.

The two tankers were temporarily prohibited from sailing, pending the presentation of an airworthiness certificate by the attending classifier.

