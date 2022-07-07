Fire brigade: 378 wildfires recorded nationwide over past week around Greece
July, August and a portion of September are considered the peak period of wildfires
Greece’s fire brigade on Wednesday announced that a total of 378 wildfires were recorded around the country over the last week, as this month, August and a portion of September are considered the peak period of wildfires in much of the southern mainland.
