German media: Holidays in Greece up to 30% more expensive

“After the years of the pandemic, many head to the sunny south. However, the consequences of high inflation and high energy prices are also felt in Greece. This makes holidays in Greece up to 30% more expensive “.

This reports on the increase in prices in the Greek tourism sector, was published on the website of Bavarian radio station BR.

Accommodation, sunbed and food

Among other things, it is noted: “According to the SETE tourist association, hotel accommodation prices have increased this year from 10 to 30%. However, efforts are being made to keep it low. However, hoteliers are faced with both higher prices for energy and food (…) But it is not only the prices of hotels that are rising. Last year, holidaymakers on public beaches in Crete, a popular tourist destination, paid an average of seven euros for an umbrella and sunbed. This set now costs ten euros, while there are fears that it may become more expensive in July and August. And the prices of ferry tickets have increased by 25 to 30% this year, according to the tourism association “.

But also for food, tourists will have to dig deeper in their pockets, BR notes. “The most popular Greek street food, souvlaki is a simple example. For the time being, it costs an average of 3.5 euros, while a year ago it was 2.40 euros “. The article note in closing: “High inflation has other consequences for the tourism industry in Greece. There is a shortage of over 50,000 employees, mostly support staff. At the beginning of May, the industry feared that the lack of specialized staff would have consequences for the quality of the services provided.”