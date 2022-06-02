Greek tourism: High demand for reservations – increase over 2019 in sales at airports

High booking rates and increased sales at airports at levels better than 2019, according to the Ministry of Tourism, indicating a very good season for 2022. However, the Minister of Tourism, Vassilis Kikilias is planning legislative initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting traditional elements of Greek tourism that are also a magnet for our foreign visitors.

The Ministry sees high booking rates in all destinations and high demand for rooms, not only from the official monthly data but also from individual examples, which it cites as proof of the very good course of the tourist traffic this year.

The case of the Saudi royal family is being discussed in the corridors of the Ministry, which is looking for 600 rooms in Athens, for a stay of 18 days next July, but it is difficult to locate them, as the occupancy is already very high.

In terms of revenue at all of the country’s airports, data from duty-free shops show a 10.2% increase in purchases for May compared to May 2019, with the average passenger per capita spending at Fraport airports increased by 55% and at the airport “Eleftherios Venizelos by 12%.

A year with great challenges and major infrastructure projects

However, the Minister of Tourism, Vassilis Kikilias, avoids making a forecast concerning revenues, ie whether they will reach or exceed the levels of 2019. As he noted 2022 is a year of great challenges – after more than two years of pandemics – with war in the heart of Europe, energy crisis, and inflation. The signals so far are, in fact, very strong for Greek tourism and this year shows that it will be dynamic.

Thus, in the planning of the Ministry, are included, among other things, the promotion of large infrastructure projects for tourism with fast track procedures, but also initiatives of a legislative nature for the rescue of traditional elements of Greek tourism, such as traditional settlements, taverns, etc. that highlight traditional Greek hospitality, which is sought by many visitors. The aim will be legislation for the rescue of these elements, with the introduction of a unified aesthetic in many cases, such as markings, signs, etc.

Regarding the major projects, the Ministry has focused on about 30-35 projects throughout the country, the completion of which will proceed with fast track procedures so that they can be completed as soon as possible. Such projects are ports, roads such as that of Northern Crete, marinas, thermal springs, etc.