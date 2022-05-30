Vacation homes rented to support the family income

Many households are “recruiting” their rural cottages , in order to supplement the family income and to be able to cope with inflation and the energy crisis.

“Expenses are very high, we do not only have taxes, we have power costs and it is good when we have a fixed asset of some value not only to pay but also to gain something” noted property owner Kosmas Theodoridis.

Owners rent cottages to pay bills

Demand for real estate on short-term rental platforms has increased by 232% compared to last year due to the growth of tourism. This is exactly what the property owners are taking advantage of, who will not relax in their holiday homes this year, since the family budget has become a wallet scorching affair.

“The need to increase incomes has led many cottage owners this season to choose not to visit their cottages but to register them on short-term rental platforms,” ​​said Themistoklis Bakas, president of the nationwide e-Real Estates network.

According to the property managers at MEGA, the owners started to look for solutions to their financial impasse in the spring, taking out of their plans for this year the holidays at their holiday homes.

Since the beginning of spring this year, since March, there has been a significant increase in the search for partners by property owners.

There are many coastal areas where more than 50% of the cottages have entered the tourism industry, since the road to reach the cottages is long and the tank is empty.