Blinken condemns Iran’s seizure of two Greek-fagged ships in Persian Gulf

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken today condemned the seizure of two Greek-flagged ships in the Persian Gulf on 27 May after the US seized Iranian oil on a Russian-operated ship off of Karystos on the island of Evia.

A State Department press release today which said it is attributable to spokesman Ned Price read:

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to condemn in the strongest terms the May 27 seizure of two Greek-flagged vessels by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights and freedoms are a threat to maritime security and the global economy. The Secretary and Foreign Minister agreed that Iran must immediately release the seized vessels, their cargoes, and their crews. The United States stands with Greece, our key NATO Ally and partner in the face of this unjustified seizure.”

The Greek foreign ministry issued a statement on the day of the incident indicating that an Iranian navy helicopter landed on the Greek flagged vessel Delta Poseidon – a state-affiliated Iranian news outlet released video of the operation – and describing as piracy the seizure of the ship in international waters, 22nm from the Iranian shore.

The 25-member crew hostage, among them eight Greek citizens and one Cypriot, were taken hostage but have been allowed to move freely on board.

The second Greek-flagged ship seized by the Revolutionary Guard, the Prudent Warrior, was anchored at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

The crews of both ships were safe and sound and some had communicated with their families in Greece

The foreign ministry said both actions violated international law and maritime regulations.

Greece informed its allies and summoned Iran’s ambassador to Athens to hand over a stern demarche, noting that the events would have a deleterious impact on bilateral relations.

The seizure of the Greek-flagged ships appeared to be a message to the US, which the Greek government allowed to seize the Iranian oil, citing international agreements and treaties which it did not, however, specify.

Greek government spokesman Yannis said that Iran could have taken legal action to block the seizure of the oil but did not.

The ministry also issued an advisory urging Greek nationals not to travel to Iran.