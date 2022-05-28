Annual Athens bike ride: Traffic restrictions on Sunday

Regulations blocking car traffic will be introduced as early as 07:00 on Sunday and last until 13:00
The 27th Bicycle Ride of Athens will lead to traffic restrictions on Sunday, especially around Syntagma Square.

The annual ride is held by the Athens Municipality and consists of two routes, starting and ending at Syntagma: one 5km long (starts 11:15) and another 15km long (starts 10:00).

It includes all ages and has required registration with the capital’s Culture, Sports & Youth Organization (OPANDA) by Friday evening. There will be no registration on Sunday.

Regulations blocking car traffic will be introduced as early as 07:00 on Sunday and last until 13:00. They will affect all streets around Syntagma Square, to Vassileos Konstantinou and parts of Syngrou Avenues, through Omonia Square and related streets, and as far as Pireos Street.

