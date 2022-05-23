Scenic Eclipse: The six-star mega yacht in the port of Piraeus

The luxury mega yacht “Scenic Eclipse” made its maiden approach today in Piraeus.

The ship, owned by the Australian company Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, was built in 2019 in Croatia and has a length of 166 meters. In fact, it is so luxurious that it has been described as the first six-star yacht.

It can accommodate up to 228 people served by 176 crew members. Its 4 engines enable it to sail at a maximum speed of 19.5 knots while its propulsion is done with 2 azipods.

In addition, it has two helicopters, a specially adapted seven-seater submarine that can reach depths of 300 meters and 114 suites with terrace. According to the company, it is so strong that it can “withstand” the difficult conditions of the Arctic and Antarctic.