BoG: Greek budget deficit decreases to 4 bln€ euros in Jan-Apr 2022 period

The Greek cash budget deficit decreased to 4.0 billion euros in the January-April period, down from 9.4 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2021, the Bank of Greece (BoG) announced on Wednesday.

The central bank, in a report, said the state budget recorded a primary deficit of 921 million euros in the four-month period, down from a deficit of 6.5 billion euros over the corresponding period in 2021, while adding that this development reflected an increase in state budget revenue to 15.6 billion euros, up from 13.7 billion euros last year.

Budget spending fell to 19.6 billion euros, down from 22.1 billion euros, respectively.