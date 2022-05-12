Drop in COVID-19 deaths – number of infections, intubated patients stable, hospital admissions rise

The latest epidemiological data show a decline in COVID-19 related deaths while infections reinfections, and the number of intubated patients remained approximately at same level as yesterday.

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY), today announced 18 COVID-19 related deaths and 4,782 infections recorded in the last 24 hours.

A total of 24,491 COVID-19 patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic, 95 percent with a pre-existing medical problem and/or age 70 or older.

A total of 3.38mn infections (48.8 percent men) have been recorded since the pandemic began, with a 0.1 percentage point daily rise.

COVID reinfections

EODY has recorded 486 COVID-19 reinfections in the last 24 hours, while it divs that there have been 127,880 (3.6 percent of the total number of infections) since the beginning of the pandemic.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 180 intubated COVID patients (66.1 percent men), with a median age of 70 years old, and 92.2 percent have a pre-existing medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Among intubated patients, 52.78 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 47.22 percent are fully vaccinated.

EODY records ICU patients that have had two doses as fully vaccinated, but in the general population only those who have gotten three jabs.

In the last 24 hours, 123 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a 7.8 percentage point daily rise). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 120 patients.

The median age of patients with newly diagnosed infections is 36, while the median age of those who died was 79 years old.