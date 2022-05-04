The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced 32 COVID-19-related deaths, and 8,015 new infections confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,284 COVID-19 patients have died in Greece, 95.5 percent with a comorbidity and/or age 70 or older.

EODY has recorded a total of 3.34mn COVID-19 infections (48.9 percent males) since the start of the pandemic, and a 0.2 percentage point daily rise.

COVID-19 reinfections

In the last 24 hours, 660 COVID reinfections were recorded (the number is steadily rising), while EODY divs that there have been 124,363 reinfections since the start of the pandemic (3.6 percent of the total number of infections)

The 𝑅𝑡 nationwide based on the number of infections is estimated at 0.89.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 231 intubated COVID-19 patients (63.6 percent males), with a median age of 71, and 93.1 percent have a comorbidity or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 51.52 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 48.48 percent are fully vaccinated.

For reasons that have not been explained, EODY, according to its president Theoklis Zaousis, counts as fully vaccinated ICU patients who have had two doses, while in the general population only those who have gotten three jabs are recorded as fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 155 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a 15.67 percent daily increase). For the last seven days, the daily average number of admissions is 162 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36, while the median age of those who died was 79 years old.

COVID-19 testing

Since 1 January, 2022, private labs that conduct COVID testing and systematically report results to EODY have examined 11.04mn tests, while EODY health units have conducted 69.2mn Rapid Ag tests. The average weekly number of random tests is 124,754.

EODY mobile units on 3 May conducted 13,640 random Rapid Ag tests, and 11.97 percent were COVID-positive.