Bulgaria to buy natural gas from Mytilineos and DEPA Commerce

The total amount of natural gas to be supplied to Bulgaria in May is equivalent to 61,000 MWh / day, according to Bloomberg sources.
Bulgaria to buy natural gas from Mytilineos and DEPA Commerce | tovima.gr

Bulgaria purchased gas for the period from April 27 to 30 and for the month of May, replacing the flows that were lost after the cessation of supplies from Russia, two sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The companies that won the relevant tender for the supply of natural gas include two Greek companies, Mytilineos and DEPA Commerce, while the two are joined by by the Hungarian MET.

Ιατρικά θαύματα που χάρισαν ζωή και δίνουν ελπίδα

The total amount in May is equivalent to 61,000 MWh / day, according to the same sources.

Bulgargaz – the largest Bulgarian gas distribution company – will buy gas directly from Mytilineos and DEPA Commerce for the period from 27 to 30 April, with the amount amounting to 40,000 MWh / day, according to Bloomberg.

Στο πιλοτήριο ενός ελληνικού μαχητικού
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Ανάχωμα στην ακρίβεια: Τέσσερα νέα πακέτα-ανάσα για μισθούς, συντάξεις
  • Ιωάννα Παλιοσπύρου: Eδειξε το πρόσωπό της και περιέγραψε τις δραματικές στιγμές της επίθεσης με βιτριόλι
  • Οι τηλεδιασκέψεις «σκοτώνουν» τη δημιουργικότητα
  • Γιατί ο Ιλον Μασκ δεν θα εξαγοράσει το Twitter!
  • Συναγερμός στην Πυροσβεστική – Μεγάλη φωτιά στο Skyfall
  • Θεσσαλονίκη: Βράζει το ΑΠΘ – Νέα διαμαρτυρία φοιτητών για την αστυνομία
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk