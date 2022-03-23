Turkey: A barrage of overflights of Greek islands

On Wednesday morning, a pair of Turkish F-16 aircraft proceeded to a barrage of overflights
No matter how much Erdogan-Mitsotakis met and a message was sent to avoid tensions, the Turks return for good to the provocative behavior.

On Wednesday morning, a pair of Turkish F-16 aircraft flew three overflights.

At 08:35 over Farmakonisi, at 08:36 over Lipsi and at 08.37 over Arkios, all at 27,000 PODIA.

In addition, the same couple flew over Panagia and Oinousses, again at 27,000 PODIA.

