National weather service warns cold front with snow to continue through Wednesday

EMY forecast intense snowfall at high elevations in eastern Greece on Tuesday
National weather service warns cold front with snow to continue through Wednesday | tovima.gr

Low temperatures and strong winds in the Aegean Sea will prevail through Wednesday, the Greek meteorological service (EMY) said on Sunday in an emergency forecast.

EMY forecast intense snowfall at high elevations in eastern Greece on Tuesday.

Ο μεταπανδημιακός χάρτης της Υγείας – Τι προβλέπει

Light to medium-intensity snowing is expected sporadically on Sunday and Monday in Thessaly, Central Greece, Evia and the south and central parts of the Peloponnese. Snowfall is expected also at semi-mountainous elevations and higher on Crete.

On Tuesday (March 22), snowfall at higher elevations will gradually become more intense from late morning in Central Greece, Evia, Thessaly, the Sporades Islands, Central Macedonia (mainly the Chalkidiki peninsula), eastern Macedonia and Thrace, the eastern Peloponnese, and Crete. Starting in the afternoon to night hours, coastal regions in the above areas may also see sporadic and intense rainfall, which will also occur in the Cycladic and Dodecanese Islands groups in the Aegean.

On Wednesday (March 23), snowfall will be restricted to eastern Central Greece, Evia and on Crete, receding gradually as of the afternoon.

Μια πλατεία στον πόλεμο γεμάτη με παιδικά καρότσια
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Έχει η Δύση σχέδιο για την επόμενη μέρα;
  • Bασικά και δευτερεύοντα πτυχία στα Πανεπιστήμια
  • Ελληνικά τα «ξύλινα τείχη» της Ευρώπης
  • H νεοαυτοκρατορική φαντασίωση του Πούτιν
  • Νίκος Νικολάου: Ένας ξεχωριστός δημοσιογράφος
  • LIVE: Σάκκαρη – Σβιότεκ
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    • Βηματοδότης Ηχηρές διαφοροποιήσεις για τα μέτρα στον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ Ο Ευκλείδης Τσακαλώτος για ακόμη μία φορά προτίμησε να προτάξει τη λογική... ΒΗΜΑτοδότης |
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk