9.9 mln€ of Recovery Fund resources for upgrade of citizens service centers in Thessaloniki

The project was the object of a meeting on Friday between Thessaloniki mayor and Digital Governance Minister
An outlay of 9.9 million euros will be funneled from the EU Recovery and Resilience Fund towards the northern city of Thessaloniki, and specifically to upgrade and fully digitized citizens’ service centers in the metropolis.

The project was the object of a meeting on Friday between Thessaloniki mayor Constantinos Zervas and Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

