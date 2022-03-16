Posidonia 2022 in June to again spotlight global shipping, Greece’s sector-leading role

The iconic biennial Posidonia shipping exhibition will again resume in June, following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The major trade exhibition comes as the next threshold on an IMO “road map” for reducing CO2 emissions generated by the industry is Jan. 1, 2023, when all ocean-going vessels must calculate their Energy Efficiency Existing Ship index (EEXI), as well as to establish an annual Cardon Intensity Indicator (CII).

The exhibition will take place from June 6 to 10, with initial reports confirming participation by all of the world’s major shipping registries, with the intent of formulating a collective answer to the obligations placed by the IMO, as well as a deadline for implementing EEXI and CII demands.

Additionally, shipbuilders will also have a prominent presence, especially manufacturers touting state-of-the-art designs, alternative fuel capacity and “smart ships”.