EODY: 70 COVID-19 deaths, over 16,000 infections, 413 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 70 COVID-19 deaths and 16,274 newly confirmed infections (36 detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

With the newly recorded deaths, 25,860 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece, 95 percent with an underlying health condition and/or age 70 or over.

A total of 2.42mn infections (49.5 percent men) have been recorded since the start of the pandemic (a daily increase of 0.7 percentage points).

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 263 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,960 have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 413 intubated patients (63.2 percent men), with a median age of 67-years-old, and 89.3 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Among intubated patients, 71.43 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 28.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,262 COVID patients have been released by ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 279 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 3.46 percentage points). For the last seven days, the average number of daily admissions is 312 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.