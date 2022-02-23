Deputy Minister of Development and Investment: Greek business and scientific mission in Abu Dhabi

A Greek business, research and scientific mission is currently in Abu Dhabi, with Deputy Minister of Development and Investment Christos Dimas, visiting the United Arab Emirates with the aim of extroversion and cooperation.

Mr. Dimas tweeted about the mission: “In Masdar City, the fastest growing business – free zone of Abu Dhabi, we are building bridges of communication and cooperation with the research and innovation ecosystem of Greece.

Today we had the opportunity to see up close how a natural space contributes to an innovation hub, linking science with research and development and business with investment. An excellent example of what we want to create in Greece “.

The purpose of the meetings is the closer cooperation of the two countries in research and innovation, but also in thematic areas of mutual strategic interest. The meetings were also attended by the Secretary General of International Economic Relations and Extroversion of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Giannis Smyrlis and the Ambassador of Greece to the United Arab Emirates Mr. Zois Dionysis.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister of Development and Investment, Mr. Christos Dimas, presented, at the Greek Innovation Business Forum, at the International Innovation Exhibition held in Dubai, the new dynamics that are developing in the Greek innovation ecosystem. Greece participates in the Expo 2020 Dubai exhibition, with the slogan “Greece Tomorrow, Today” and highlights its competitive advantages that put it back on the investment map. For the first time, a business, research and scientific mission of the Greek State is visiting the United Arab Emirates with the aim of extroversion and cooperation.

It is reminded that the start-ups of Elevate Greece that participate in the mission are the following:

• DeepMed Greek Branch

• Emphasis DigiWorld SA

• BibeCoffee Limited

• DIGISEC S.A.

• EV Loader

• HLECTRON

• Medoid AI PC

• METIS Cyberspace Technology SA

• ORamaVR SA

• Payment Components

• [i2.d] technologies

• IONOS

• ACROMOVE INTENTION

• PARKINGSTREAM IKE

• IDNA GENOMICS

The Research Centers participating in the mission are the following:

• “Demokritos” National Center for Research in Natural Sciences

• Hellenic Pasteur Institute

• National institution of Research

• Institute of Technology and Research

• National Center for Research and Technological Development

• Athena Research Center

• Hellenic Center for Marine Research / ELKETHE.