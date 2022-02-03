EODY: 106 COVID-19 deaths, over 17,000 new infections in the last 24 hours, 568 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 106 COVID-19 deaths and 17,662 newly confirmed infections (53 detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

With the newly recorded deaths, 23,833 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic, 95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

The total number of infections recorded in Greece since the start of the pandemic is 2.0mn (49.8 percent men), a daily increase of 0.9 percentage points.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 412 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,472 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 568 intubated COVID patients (61.3 percent men), with a median age of 66-years-old, and 83 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 78 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 21.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,071 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 547 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 4.49 percent). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 473.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.