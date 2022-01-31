EODY: 119 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 20,000 new infections in last 24 hours, 576 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation announced 119 COVID-19 deaths and 19,731 newly confirmed infections (58 detected at ports of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

With the newly recorded deaths, 23,500 people have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1.94mn infections have been confirmed in Greece (a daily rise of 1.0 percent), 49.8 percent men.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 431 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,856 have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 576 intubated COVID-19 patients (60.8 percent men), with a median age of 66-years-old, and 84 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 78.5 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 21.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,035 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 398 COVID patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 18.78 percent). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 433 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.