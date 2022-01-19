Mitsotakis, Macron trade Twitter messages on occasion of first delivery of Rafale warplanes to Greece

Greek Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday evening exchanged congratulatory messages hours after the Hellenic Air Force officially accepted six fourth-generation Rafale warplanes.

In a tweet, in English, from the official Greek prime minister’s account, Mitsotakis noted that “…This is the next generation of aircraft, for a future vision of European Defence, and a new chapter in Greece’s regional capability. Thanks to my friend @EmmanuelMacron for helping me strengthen our strategic partnership.”

In his reply, in French, Macron responded: “…Thank you, dear Kyriakos, for the confidence in France and its flagship aeronautical (industry), towards a common defense of Europe, which we are building.”