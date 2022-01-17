Prodea – Acquisition of plots for the construction of a “green” building complex

PRODEA Investments announced that it is proceeding to the acquisition of five adjacent plots with a total area of ​​10,433.50 sq.m. on Kifissias Avenue. This plot of land, where there is also an office / residential building of 4,172 sq.m., is enclosed by Kifissias Avenue and Dionysou Street in Maroussi.

The purpose of the acquisition is the development, after the demolition of the existing building, and the operation of a modern office complex with at least environmental LEED Gold certification, which will consist of two autonomous and functionally independent buildings with a total area of ​​more than 17,000 sq.m. as marked by the company.

The total investment is expected to be to the order of 35 million euros and will be financed by the raised funds of the green bond issued by PRODEA in July 2021.

This investment is located in a very privileged position, next to the “ring” of the junction of Kifissia Avenue with Attiki Odos and the Suburban Railway Station “Kifissia” and near the Golden Hall mall, offering easy access both by road and by public transport, and is added to PRODEA’s existing investments in the northern axis and the business district of Maroussi (indicatively the newly built eLement which is expected to receive LEED Gold certification and the ILIDA Business Center).