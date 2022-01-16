Strong earthquake off Halkidiki

A strong earthquake of 5.3 on the Richter scale was recorded shortly before 14.00 off Halkidiki.

According to the automatic solution of Geodynamic, the earthquake was centered at 23 km SW of Mount Athos, while the focal depth was at 10 km.

The earthquake, which shook Northern Greece, was felt even in areas of Attica. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center MSC, the earthquake was of the magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale.