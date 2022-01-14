EODY: 72 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 20,000 confirmed cases in 24 hours, 679 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced the death of 72 COVID-19 patients and 19,772 newly confirmed infections (65 detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 21,809 COVID-19 patients have died – 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

The total number of confirmed infections in Greece is 1.63mn, 50 percent men, (a daily rise of 1.2 percent).

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 577 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,326 have been traced to a previously confirmed infections.

Intubations, hospital admissions

There are currently 679 intubated COVID patients (60 percent men), with a median age of 65-years old, and 79.5 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 83 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 16.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,884 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, there were 560 hospital admissions of COVID patients (a daily decline of 4.6 percent). For the last seven days, the average number of daily admissions was 570 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died is 78-years-old.