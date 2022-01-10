EODY: 85 COVID-19 deaths, over 27,000 new infections in last 24 hours, 654 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 85 COVID-19 deaths and 27,766 new infections (85 detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic 1.5mn infections have been confirmed in Greece (a daily rise of 1.8 percentage points), 50 percent men.

With the newly recorded deaths, 21,479 patients have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 610 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, and 1,727 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 654 intubated COVID patients (57.6 percent men), with a median age of 64-years-old, and 80 percent have an underlying medical infection and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 83 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 16.7 percent were fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,828 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 535 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 15.19 percent), while for the last seven days the average daily number of admissions was 570 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of patients who died was 78-years-old.