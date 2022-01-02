Simitis – The country’s accession to the euro was the right choice

Statement by former Prime Minister Costas Simitis on the twentieth anniversary of the introduction of the euro
“Our country’s accession to the euro was a right choice, at the right time, with national mobilization.” This is emphasized, among other things, in a statement by the former Prime Minister of Greece, Costas Simitis, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the introduction of the euro as a national currency.

Specifically, Mr. Simitis stated:

“Today marks the twentieth anniversary of our accession to the euro. We achieved this success after a systematic effort by our government and society as a whole. It was a national goal that we achieved. It was a victory that protected our country in difficult and adverse conditions. It was a good choice, at the right time, with a national mobilization.

“The Greek people today have recognized the value of the euro, which has facilitated their economy and daily life.

At this juncture, however, it must be remembered that the euro was the first step in the task of a united Europe. A goal that is an insurmountable need today, in the era of great geopolitical reorganizations “.

