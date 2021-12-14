Mitsotakis – The state intervention in Evia is unprecedented

The plan for Edipsos envisages the transfer of the commercial-coastal port further north and the conversion of the existing one into a purely tourist and fishing port.
Mitsotakis – The state intervention in Evia is unprecedented | tovima.gr

The first stop of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who is touring North Evia on Tuesday was the port of Edipsos, an area that was severely damaged in the summer’s wildfires.

Mitsotakis was briefed by the port authorities on the transfer of the commercial port to a nearby area and the plan for the development of the coastal front aiming at its total upgrading. “You are really an example of great civil servants. So, I want to thank you for all you have done” said the prime minister adding that “of course our first priority is human life”.

Government sources said that the plan for Edipsos provides for the transfer of the port to the north and the current one to become purely a tourist and fishing boats port.
Additonally, a tourist upgrade plan for all 10 ports of northern Evia is underway.

Deputy Rural Development and Food Minister Simos Kedikoglou along with New Democracy’s deputies elected in Evia Thanassis Zebilis and Spiros Pnevmatikos were present at the meeting.

