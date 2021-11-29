Omicron variant – The government is closely monitoring developments

The government is closely monitoring domestic and international developments for the Omicron variant, government spokesman Giannis Economou said in the scheduled regular interview with political editors.

“Already after the recent measures there is a 10% increase in vaccinations, while it is noted that a recent joint study by the WHO showed that more than 12,000 deaths were avoided in Greece,” said the government spokesman.

Mr. Economou reiterated that the strict measures of restraint of the citizens who intend to come from the country of South Africa to Greece apply.

Mr. Economou stressed that we will not go to a lockdown.

“We are doing everything possible through measures and vaccinations to reduce the virus and decongest the NSS.”

The government spokesman added that the inspection started outside the churches at the weekend, without any particular problems, while he stressed that the results that came out did not cause concern.