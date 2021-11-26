HDB – Hellenic Development Bank is now a member of EBAN

The Hellenic Development Bank-HDB is now participating as a new full member of the European Business Angels Network (EBAN), according to a relevant announcement.

The European Business Angels Network (EBAN) is the leading network of early stage investors in Europe, according to the announcement.

This, as it connects and supports business angels, early stage investors, entrepreneurs and businesses around the world, with more than 150 members in more than 50 countries to date and promotes the exchange of knowledge and best practices aimed at building community in various areas and sectors.

Strategy

This new cooperation of Hellenic Development Bank is part of its commitment and long-term strategy, for continuous support and strengthening of Greek companies, especially start-ups, with additional services that will be added to the existing financial products, so that Greek entrepreneurship can become more extroverted, modern and -mostly- internationally competitive.

The Hellenic Development Bank-HDB is creating the conditions for the acceleration of the collaborations of the Greek companies with international ecosystems and networks of financiers, in order to create competitive schemes, as well as the mutual participation in mentoring and networking actions.

As stated by the President and CEO of the Hellenic Development Bank, Ms. Athena Hadjipetrou, “Today, more than ever, dynamic initiatives and targeted collaborations are required. It is important and very constructive for the Hellenic Development Bank to exchange knowledge, know-how and good practices, but at the same time to provide Greek companies with access to international investment funds to finance all the productive structures of the Greek economy “.