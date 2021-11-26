EODY: 86 COVID-19 deaths, 6,602 new infections in 24 hours, 630 intubated

Greece’s National Public Health Organisation has announced 86 deaths from COVID-19 and 6,602 newly confirmed infections (a daily increase of 0.7 percent), 14 detected at points of entry into the country, in the last 24 hours.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is 17,779 patients, 95.4 percent of whom had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

The total number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic is 914,824 (50.6 percent men).

Of the cases confirmed over the last seven days, 113 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,674 have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, new hospital admissions

The number of intubated patients is 630 (59 percent men), with a median age of 65-years-old. Of these, 81 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 80 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, and 19 percent are fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 483 hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients (a daily decline of 5.48 percent), and the average number of daily admissions for the last seven days is 446 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 38-years-old, and the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.