Mitsotakis meets with institutional investors, corporate execs in London

Mitsotakis, a day after meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, promoted what he called the prospects of the Greek economy for long-term growth.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis continued his official visit to London on Wednesday, as contacts with representatives of institutional investors, corporate executives and credit institutions were on the itinerary.

Mitsotakis, a day after meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, promoted what he called the prospects of the Greek economy for long-term growth, as forecast by international credit ratings institutions.

Referring to the recent period, he said his government has supported wage-earners and affected businesses during the pandemic. At the same time, he said employment has increased, while new investments in the country are increasingly aimed at sectors such as technology and the “green economy”.

He also promised that efforts to reduce “red tape” and to accelerate a so-called “digital transformation” will continue.

