Electric railway – Workplace accident with one dead

An accident occurred at ISAP, after a damage occurred to a machine used by an Austrian work crew for specialized line grinding works, resulting in the injury of three workers, two Greeks and an Austrian member of the workshop, who were finally to “Gennimatas” hospital. One of the Greeks expired.

According to Nikos Heretas, CEO of transportation organization STASY, the accident happened on line 1 when the brakes of a special grinding machine that had started from Kifissia lost power, as a result of which it started moving uncontrollably before finally colliding with another train, at the Agios Nikolaos station. , which was placed there by the competent service of STASY in order to stop its course.