First 2,000 doses of monoclonal antibodies to arrive in Greece today

Greece’s Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Technology will receive the first batch of monoclonal antibodies today.

The 2,000 doses that will be delivered have been allotted to Greece in the framework of the EU’s procurement programme.

The monoclonal antibodies will be administered, based on specific medical criteria that are being reviewed by the Committee on Infectious Diseases, at hospitals nationwide.

They cannot be administered to all COVID-19 patients. They will be administered intravenously at hospitals and patients must be monitored thereafter.

The purpose of the therapy is to avert a worsening of the condition of patients who have already fallen ill with COVID-19 and are in the earlier stages of the disease.

Meanwhile, procedures are underway for Greece to procure Merck’s anti-viral COVID pill.

Nevertheless, experts stress that the existence of good, effective medicines by no means reduces the importance of mass vaccination.