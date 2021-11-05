GR-eco initiative – Halki to become the first “green” island – Announcements by the Greek PM

Some of the measures to be announced are the “green” energy, the “green” transport and the 5th generation telecommunication networks
GR-eco initiative – Halki to become the first “green” island – Announcements by the Greek PM | tovima.gr

Smaller electricity bills, the reduction of the environmental pollution and an upgrading of energy and telecommunications infrastructures are some of the measures to be announced by the Greek Prime Minister, Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, for the residents of Halki, during his visit to the island.

The aforementioned measures are some of those composing the GR-eco islands initiative, in addition to the “green” energy and “green” transport, both on land and at sea by electric boat, the waste management and the 5th generation telecommunication networks. Halki is going to be the first island, where these measures will be implemented, with the intend that they be impelemented to more small Aegean islands in the future, as well.

Η Ευρώπη αναζητεί το νέο Μάαστριχτ

The Greek Prime Minister made a relevant reference during his speech, on Monday, at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change COP26, noting that “our pioneering strategy, GR-eco, will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 10 million tons, gradually turning our islands into 100% green and sustainable, autonomous destinations”.

Χθες χάσαμε έναν 39χρονο και προχθές έναν 27χρονο
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Η πανδημία αλλάζει τις πόλεις και τις τιμές των ακινήτων
  • Η δυναμική της πανδημίας σε ορισμένες περιοχές είναι μη αναστρέψιμη – Τι πρέπει να γίνει
  • Το υπόδειγμα της Χάλκης, οι επιχειρηματικές συμμαχίες, τα οφέλη των νησιωτών και ο πληθυντικός αριθμός των επενδυτών της νέας πράσινης ΔΕΗ
  • Εκκρεμείς συντάξεις – Σε πολιτικό θέμα εξελίσσονται τα χαμηλά ποσοστά επιτυχίας των ιδιωτών εκκαθαριστών
  • Κακοποίηση 8χρονης στη Ρόδο – Καταγγελίες σε βάρος του παππού – Καλείται να δώσει εξηγήσεις ως ύποπτος
  • Κορωνοϊός – Θετικός στον ιό ο Προκόπης Παυλόπουλος
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk