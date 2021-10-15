ELSTAT – Greece finally recorded a 9% recession in 2020
Based on the revised data, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the year 2020 in terms of volume showed a decrease of 9% compared to 2019, compared to a decrease of 8.2% that was announced in the first estimate of ELSTAT in March 2021.
Based on the revised data:
-The final consumption expenditure of the year 2020 in terms of volume showed a decrease of 5.5% compared to the year 2019, compared to a decrease of 3.4% that was announced in the first estimate, in March 2021.
-The imports of goods and services of the year 2020 in terms of volume showed a decrease of 7.6% compared to the year 2019, compared to a decrease of 6.8% that was announced in the first estimate, in March 2021.
-Exports of goods and services of the year 2020 in terms of volume showed a decrease of 21.5% compared to the year 2019, compared to a decrease of 21.7% that was announced in the first estimate, in March 2021.
Based on the revised data, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the year 2020 in current prices showed a decrease of 9.8% compared to the year 2019, compared to a decrease of 9.6% that was announced in the first estimate, in March 2021.
-The final consumption expenditure of the year 2020 in current prices showed a decrease of 6.2% compared to the year 2019, compared to a decrease of 4.4% that was announced in the first estimate, in March 2021.
-Imports of goods and services of the year 2020 at current prices showed a decrease of 14.7% compared to the year 2019, compared to a decrease of 14.6% that was announced in the first estimate, in March 2021.
Exports of goods and services in 2020 at current prices decreased by 28.1% compared to 2019, compared to the same decrease of 28.1% that was announced in the first estimate, in March 2021.