ELSTAT – Greece finally recorded a 9% recession in 2020

Greece’s recession last year was worse in the end.

Based on the revised data, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the year 2020 in terms of volume showed a decrease of 9% compared to 2019, compared to a decrease of 8.2% that was announced in the first estimate of ELSTAT in March 2021.

Based on the revised data:

-The final consumption expenditure of the year 2020 in terms of volume showed a decrease of 5.5% compared to the year 2019, compared to a decrease of 3.4% that was announced in the first estimate, in March 2021.

-The imports of goods and services of the year 2020 in terms of volume showed a decrease of 7.6% compared to the year 2019, compared to a decrease of 6.8% that was announced in the first estimate, in March 2021.

-Exports of goods and services of the year 2020 in terms of volume showed a decrease of 21.5% compared to the year 2019, compared to a decrease of 21.7% that was announced in the first estimate, in March 2021.

Based on the revised data, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the year 2020 in current prices showed a decrease of 9.8% compared to the year 2019, compared to a decrease of 9.6% that was announced in the first estimate, in March 2021.

-The final consumption expenditure of the year 2020 in current prices showed a decrease of 6.2% compared to the year 2019, compared to a decrease of 4.4% that was announced in the first estimate, in March 2021.

-Imports of goods and services of the year 2020 at current prices showed a decrease of 14.7% compared to the year 2019, compared to a decrease of 14.6% that was announced in the first estimate, in March 2021.

Exports of goods and services in 2020 at current prices decreased by 28.1% compared to 2019, compared to the same decrease of 28.1% that was announced in the first estimate, in March 2021.