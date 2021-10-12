Celestyal Cruises – Return to cruises in 2022 with new destinations

Thessaloniki, Kavala and Milos are included in the cruise programs for 2022, Celestyal Cruises, while the effort to return to normalcy is also marked by the return after three years of the cruise of the “three continents” (Turkey, Israel, Egypt and Cyprus) .

Celestyal Cruises has divulged its plans for 2022, announcing that it will resume cruising again on Monday, March 14, 2022, with three- and four-night cruises and will continue with the seven-night cruises from Saturday 30 April. It is one of the few cruise companies to make weekly approaches to Ancient Ephesus when it reopens in March, and will add Thessaloniki to its popular seven-night “Idyllic Aegean” cruise. All 2022 and 2023 cruises are all-inclusive, and already available for booking.

Celestyal Cruises includes in its itineraries top tourist destinations, such as Mykonos and Santorini, but it also “opens” up to new destinations, such as Thessaloniki, which will be a stop on a regular basis, the island of Milos, which recently emerged as the “Best Island in the World”, according to Travel + Leisure magazine, and Kavala.

In addition, at the end of 2022, the seven-night cruise “Three Continents” will return, which took place for the last time in 2019 and will visit Greece, Turkey, Israel, Egypt and Cyprus.

“This summer, thanks to the dedication and hard work of the Celestyal Cruises crew, we have been able to prove that a safe return to cruises is possible. We are optimistic that our cruises will continue to be attractive and this belief is strengthened by the high levels of searches, interest and reservations that have already been made for the cruises that will take place in 2022 and 2023 “, commented Mr. Leslie Peden, General Commercial Director of Celestyal Cruises.