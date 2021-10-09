Cavusoglu: Turkey ready for battle against Greece in Eastern Mediterranean

Amidst Ankara’s continuous violations of the Exclusive Economic Zones of Cyprus and Greece. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has declared Turkey’s battle readiness against Greece at a joint press conference in Ankara.

The declaration comes less than two weeks after Greece and France signed a mutual defence pact and even as Ankara has decided to send its Oruc Reis research vessel to the Eastern Mediterranean.

“We are taking our measures against the violation of our continental shelf. The last time Greece made an incursion one nautical mile into our continental shelf [east of Crete] we issued a NAVTEX and issued the necessary warnings. When they were blocked there they wanted to re-enter the area, at that time from Cyprus, but they faced the same treatment there. They are constantly lodging complaints against Turkey in the international community. I do not know what the benefit is from that. Pehaps domestic politics,” he declared.