Russian tourists “vote” Greece for autumn

This is according to a survey by Russia’s largest insurance company Rosgosstrakh
Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and Croatia are the most popular destinations abroad for Russian tourists during the “velvet tourist season”, as the two months of September-October are known in Russia. This is according to a study by Russia’s largest insurance company Rosgosstrakh, published by the state news agency TASS.

The analysis of customers’ preferences was based on travel insurance contracts, purchased so far for September – October 2021 that show Greece as the most popular of all countries with 15.5% of the total number of travel insurance policies. They are followed by Turkey (10.4%), Cyprus (5.6%), Croatia (4.4%) and Italy (3.2%). Rare but existing travel destinations are Morocco, Saudi Arabia, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and China.

“Although the pandemic still prevents our customers from actively traveling in the world, travel abroad, which requires insurance coverage abroad, is still quite popular in the velvet season,” said Dmitry Litovchenko, head of management. digital entrepreneurship of the Russian insurance giant, commenting on the research data.

Rosgosstrakh is a member of the Otkritie Bank Group, has more than 1,600 offices in Russia and employs about 50,000 employees and insurance agents.

