Paralympic Games – Bronze Triantaphyllou in sabre
Greece has won its first medal at the Paralympic Games, with Panos Triantafyllou winning the bronze medal in sabre
The bronze medal in sabre at the Tokyo Paralympic Games was won by Panos Triantafyllou. The Greek champion prevailed 15-6 over the French athlete Vallet and secured the first medal for the Greek team.
Triantafyllou made an excellent run and in the semifinals was defeated 15-9 by the Polish athlete Castle.
This defeat did not affect him in the small final. Against Vallet, who has two Paralympic medals in his collection, he was excellent, prevailing 15-9 and winning the bronze medal.
