Paralympic Games – Bronze Triantaphyllou in sabre

The bronze medal in sabre at the Tokyo Paralympic Games was won by Panos Triantafyllou. The Greek champion prevailed 15-6 over the French athlete Vallet and secured the first medal for the Greek team.

Triantafyllou made an excellent run and in the semifinals was defeated 15-9 by the Polish athlete Castle.

This defeat did not affect him in the small final. Against Vallet, who has two Paralympic medals in his collection, he was excellent, prevailing 15-9 and winning the bronze medal.