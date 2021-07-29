AHEPA honors Greek PM Mitsotakis, Cyprus President Anastasiades and shipowner Marinakis during awards ceremony

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday evening reiterated – the second time in a week – that the country will resolutely defend all of its sovereign rights, speaking after being honored at the 99th Anniversary AHEPA Supreme Convention.

The convention is taking place in Athens.

Delegates of the oldest and most distinguished Greek-American organization have gathered in the Greek capital since last Sunday, with this year’s convention held in Greece to commemorate the bicentennial of the beginning of the 1821 Greek War of Independence.

In referring to bilateral relations with the United States, the pro-reform and center-right Greek prime minister said strategic cooperation is being constantly increased, while repeating Athens’ dedication to resolving regional differences based on international law – a barely veiled reference to Turkey.

He also noted from the podium of the AHEPA convention that Greece will steadfastly continue to support and contribute all it can towards the reunification of fraternal Cyprus.

Turning to an issue that is dear to many Greek-Americans who are Greek citizens and retain the right to vote in the elections in their native land, Mitsotakis said a first step has been taken by his government to reverse a long-standing injustice, even though an fully unhindered right to vote from one’s place of residence overseas remains to be achieved.

Finally, Mitsotakis dedicated his bestowed award to healthcare professionals now battling against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Similarly, the president of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, was also honored during the same event, saying he accepts the award «on behalf of the Cypriot people».

In his address, Anastasiades reiterated what he called the will of the Cypriot people to reunite their divided island.

Among the handful of distinguished Greeks honored at the event was shipowner and businessman Evangelos Marinakis, for his philanthropy and social contributions.

In honoring Marinakis, AHEPA Supreme President George Horiates said the former was one of the major shipowners in the world, recognized as being among the top 100 most influential people in global shipping.

Horiates added that beyond the Greek shipping executive’s extensive business interests, Marinakis remains a solid supporter of a wide gamut of charities in Greece and abroad.

Among others, Horiates reminded that the Piraeus-based shipping magnate is the primary benefactor behind the establishment of the Miltiadis Marinakis Chair in Modern Greek Language and Culture at Ohio State University, named after Vangelis Marinakis’ father, Miltiadis.

Vangelis Marinakis’ award was accepted on his behalf by the chief communications officer of Capital Ship Management Corp., Niki Kalogiratou. The latter conveyed Marinakis’ «gratitude for this very distinguished honor» and his regret that previously scheduled obligations related with his Olympiacos football club’s appearance in a Champions League qualifying round kept him from the event.