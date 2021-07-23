Crete, other regions in Greece in ECDC’s ‘red zone’ for Covid-19 infections

Greece fares better in the map measuring Covid-19 test positivity, with some regions in the “yellow” zone (1 – 3.9 percent) and “green” zone, below 1 percent. 
Crete, other regions in Greece in ECDC’s ‘red zone’ for Covid-19 infections | tovima.gr

A revised map issued on Thursday by European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) shows the large island of Crete, i.e. all four of its prefectures, in the “dark red zone” in terms of the number of the 14-day Covid-19 notifications per 100,000 population and positivity.

Other such regions designated at the highest level are the greater Athens area, the most populous region in Greece, the southern Aegean islands, the Epirus province, Thessaly and the Ionian islands.

Ραντμίλα Σεκερίνσκα : «Η Συμφωνία των Πρεσπών είναι σαν το παιδί ενός περίπλοκου γάμου»

Greece fares better in the map measuring Covid-19 test positivity, with some regions in the “yellow” zone (1 – 3.9 percent) and “green” zone, below 1 percent.

Finally, in terms of conducted tests, Greece is included in a the “deep green zone”.

Η μετάλλαξη «Δέλτα» και οι ανεμβολίαστοι
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Μάτι: Αποκλειστικά στο in.gr μια εργασία για τα αίτια της τραγωδίας
  • Η εκδίκησή του ονομαζόταν Μποντ. Τζέιμς Μποντ
  • Η άνοδος του δημοσίου χρέους και τα σενάρια
  • CNBC: Στην κόψη του ξυραφιού η τουριστική σεζόν – Τι λέει για την Ελλάδα
  • Μητσοτάκης σε πρόεδρο Eurogroup: Στόχος η ανάπτυξη με καινοτομία, επενδύσεις, εξαγωγές, όχι κατανάλωση
  • Οδηγός χτύπησε 21χρονο και τον εγκατέλειψε στην Ποσειδώνος
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk