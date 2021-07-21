Mytilineos reaches agreement with PPC for Aluminium of Greece

Mytilineos announced the completion of the agreement with PPC SA for the supply of electricity for the factory “Aluminium of Greece”, of its Metallurgy Business Unit.

This agreement seals the good cooperation of the two leading companies and their commitment to competitive electricity costs for the energy-intensive industry, in the context of the national industrial policy to promote the competitiveness of Greek companies for the benefit of the national economy.

This agreement will be the last of the two companies, after 60 years of uninterrupted cooperation, as Mytilineos is committed – as part of its strategy for sustainable development – to reduce emissions by 30% in all its activities by 2030 and to achieve climate-neutral carbon footprint by 2050. In particular for the Metallurgy Business Unit, Mytilineos aspires to be a “green” example, through its commitment to reduce absolute CO2 emissions by 65% ​​and relative CO2 emissions per ton of aluminum produced, by 75%. By 2030, “Aluminium of Greece” will cover all its needs for electricity through RES.

After the signing of the contract, the President and CEO of Mytilineos, Evangelos Mytilineos stated: “Today we are signing our last contract with PPC. A collaboration, which sealed the recent industrial history of Greece, is completed in the most appropriate way for both PPC and Mytilineos. For us, after 2023, a new era begins for the historic factory “Aluminum of Greece”: an era “green” and sustainable, in full relation to the national goals and the European Green Agreement “.

The duration of the contract was set for the period 1/7/2021 – 31/12/23.