Covid-19: Latest rules for returning to Greek mainland from islands issued

The Greek government issued a new joint ministerial decision on Friday stipulating the way in which travelers can return to the mainland by ferry boat or other maritime transports from various island destinations in the country.

Similar with domestic air travel, passengers must either have a vax certificate showing the inoculation with at least 14 days prior to the travel, or, a confirmed negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours prior to the trip; 48 hours for a rapid test. Finally, a certificate showing they have contracted the infection is accepted.

The latter is issued 30 days after the first positive test reading, and applies for 180 days afterwards.