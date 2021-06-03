Patmos: International media island fave

The unique quality of Patmos to offer travelers peace of mind and security along with safety is invoked by the international media from around the world in their proposals for a refreshing vacation in Greece, without overcrowding.

Seven images from Patmos adorn the “pantheon” with the most beautiful areas of Greece published a few days ago by Conde Nast Traveler, the travel medium that shapes the trends in world tourism. The enchanting alleys of Chora, the “photogenic” beach at Livadi Geranou, the award-winning Psili Ammos, the imposing Monastery of Agios Ioannis the Theologian and the idyllic Gulf of Stavros “guide” the demanding travelers and readers of the magazine to the island.

In the same vein, the favorite newspaper of millions of Britons, the Evening Standard, ranks Patmos third among the twenty best islands in Greece, for its sunny charm, indigenous cuisine, and religious traditions.

Patmos is considered ideal for nature lovers, thanks to its beautiful beaches and impressive morphology, according to Denmark’s leading travel website Gotraveling. The site does not fail to focus on the global renown of the destination as the sacred island where Saint John the Theologian wrote the Book of Revelation in the Holy Cave.

In a different but equally topical issue for this summer, the Guardian’s global news site highlights the destination’s health preparedness efforts and coordinated action to speed up vaccinations for much of the population.

“Patmos is the island where visitors have always felt like their second home. Activating tourism operators and international authors, we speak to the “heart” of the visitor and offer a safe vacation in a paradise environment with historical UNESCO World Heritage Sites. It is no coincidence that the trend for an increase in bookings this year goes hand in hand with the significant response of the destination repeaters”, says the Deputy Mayor of Tourism of the Municipality of Patmos, Nikos Koutouzos.