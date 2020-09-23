EU, US and Nato welcome launch of Greek-Turkish exploratory talks

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the agreement of Greece and Turkey to resume exploratory talks as a «positive step of rapprochement,» speaking at a European People’s Party video conference held today.

He noted that the Turkish side needs to exhibit a consistent commitment to de-escalating tensions, and stressed the need for Turkey to halt provocative actions in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone.

Referring to the proposals submitted by the European Commission for the formulation of a new common asylum and migration policy, he pointed out that «it is necessary to share the responsibility fairly among European countries.»

He also welcomed the decision of the German government to relocate families of refugees from Moria, after the catastrophic fire there.

Meanwhile, The US State Department welcomed the announcement of the resumption of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey.

On Twitter, it wrote: «US welcomes reports that Greece-Turkey are ready for exploratory talks on maritime delimitation issues, as talks have potential to contribute to easing of regional tensions, and we appreciate the constructive role Germany has played in encouraging parties to return to negotiations.»

On the EU front, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Eastern Mediterranean and welcomed the restart of Greek-Turkish exploratory talks, in a video teleconference on Thursday.

«Very useful exchange with President Erdogan on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and on migration. I welcome the planned launch of talks with Greece, which are essential for stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and for a constructive relationship with the EU,» she said on her Twitter account of the conversation.

In a similar message, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he had spoken with the Turkish leader. «Spoke with President Erdogan about the situation in the EastMed and the ongoing efforts of NATO for military de-confliction to avoid incidents & accidents. Both Turkey & Greece are valued allies and NATO is a platform for dialogue,» the alliance chief said in a tweet.