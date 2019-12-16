Εvangelos Marinakis in the 59th place of Lloyd’s List Power 100

Evangelos Marinakis remains one of the top 100 players in Lloyd’s List worldwide shipping this year.

Indeed, as the acclaimed British shipping newspaper points out, Mr Marinakis’ reputation as one of the most dynamic players in global shipping is expected to be further strengthened once Capital Maritime & Trading’s order for 10 LNG Carriers – due to be delivered during 2020-2021 from the Hyundai HI yards in South Korea – is completed.

It is noted that Mr. Marinakis is in the top 100 of Lloyd’s List for the tenth consecutive year since 2010.

The newspaper notes that: «The Greek owner has shown his penchant for calculated risks over the past few years, with speculative orders and exploring charters for the vessels».

An important reference in Lloyd’s extensive report to the Greek shipowner and entrepreneur is the «landmark» project as it stands, namely ordering up to 10 new VLCC tankers using liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) for movement – along with fuel.

«Timing is key in such investments and, so far, the Greek owner has shown a gift for it», Lloyd’s List notes.

There is also mention of the charitable activities of the Piraeus-based shipowner, his involvement with Grand Port’s activities, and his investments in Greek media.

Finally, it is pointed out that Mr. Marinakis is the owner of PAE Olympiakos and the historic Nottingham Forest.