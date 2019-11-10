Gold Nets Project: Χρυσά δίχτυα σε μπασκέτες

Πριν λίγες ημέρες, ο Τζέρεμι Τζον Κάπλαν (Jeremy John Kaplan) ανέβηκε σε μια επίχρυση σκάλα για να κρεμάσει ένα χρυσό δίχτυ σε μπασκέτα γηπέδου μπάσκετ στο Dr. Gertrude Kelly Playground, στο Τσέλσι της Νέας Υόρκης. Αυτή ήταν η πιο πρόσφατη εγκατάστασή του στο πλαίσιο του «Gold Nets Project».
Άλλωστε, στα δημόσια γήπεδα μπάσκετ στη Νέα Υόρκη, πολλές μπασκέτες έχουν κατασκευαστεί για να μην παίρνουν δίχτυ.
Σε δικαστήριο, το Department of Parks and Recreation, το οποίο έχει την ευθύνη συντήρησης των δημόσιων γηπέδων μπάσκετ, έχει υποστηρίξει, όπως αναφέρει το ΑΠΕ ότι «τα δίχτυα δεν είναι απαραίτητος εξοπλισμός» σε μία μπασκέτα.
Από την άλλη, οι περισσότεροι παίκτες μπάσκετ διαφωνούν.
On Saturday in Philadelphia the “Golden Nets Project” continued in the city in which it began in 2005. New Golden Nets were strung up at locations citywide, 21 total replacing old ripped ones, or on courts that had no net at all. I would like to continue to grow and expand the project and I am asking for your support. The last image in this slideshow is a 40” x 30” cyanotype on cotton fabric, a unique contact print made exclusively from the torn nets that were replaced. I am offering this piece for a special price that will go directly to purchasing 100 new nets to continue the effort in Philadelphia and expand it to NY this summer. If you are interested in acquiring the work and/or supporting the project, please DM for more information.
** Gold Nets Project Update ** 35 new nets went up across 9 different park locations in New York on Saturday. Including: Van Vorhees, Brooklyn Heights Greenwood Playground, Windsor Terrace Kaiser Park, Coney Island Brighton Playground, Brighton Beach Jacob Riis Park, Rockaway Beach Sunset Cove Park, Broad Channel Sgt William Dougherty Playground, Williamsburg McCarren Park, Williamsburg American Playground, Greenpoint
**Gold Nets Project update** 40 more nets went up in North Philadelphia across 14 spots this weekend. Locations below. Thanks to some generous support, the ongoing project has its work cut out. Additional support, feedback, suggestions of courts are welcome. . Locations from Sat&Sun: Ziehler Playground Tacony Creek Park Houseman Playground Feltonville Rec Barrett Playground Cherashore Park Fisher Park Olney Playground Ms Dottie’s Block, Richard Allen Wister Playground Stenton Playground Apsley st Happy Hollow Playground Mallery (Danny Rumph) Playground
Καλλιτέχνης και παίκτης του μπάσκετ από μικρή ηλικία, ο Τζέρεμι Τζον Κάπλαν έχει αφοσιωθεί στη λύση αυτού του προβλήματος, το οποίο συναντά κανείς σε πολλά δημόσια γήπεδα μπάσκετ στη Νέα Υόρκη: όχι δίχτυα στις μπασκέτες ή, στην καλύτερη περίπτωση, δίχτυα παλιά και φθαρμένα.
Από το 2005 αλλά, κυρίως, τον τελευταίο χρόνο ο Τζέρεμι Τζον Κάπλαν επιδίδεται στη βελτίωσή τους.
Έως σήμερα, έχει εγκαταστήσει 291 δίχτυα σε μπασκέτες 112 δημόσιων γηπέδων και μάλιστα όλα αυτά, με δικά του χρήματα από την πώληση έργων του, τα οποία έχουν ως πηγή έμπνευσης το μπάσκετ.
Όλες οι εγκαταστάσεις είναι χαρτογραφημένες στον ιστότοπο του «Gold Nets Project».
@goldnetsproject continued… This weekend we painted the lines at Danny Rumph Center / Mallery Rec. This is the rec center where I was coached on the game and learned how to be myself. We also rounded 200 nets installed. Give a shout if you would like support the project. Appreciate the assists from @toby_berger @papaeric @goldhoops @astridmeek @morakm3 @michaelmkoehler
This work is titled ‘Seguro’. Putting the hoop on the border wall is a way of creating a safe and inviting space for the community, changing the perception and narrative around a place with such negative and imposing history. The work came out of a collaboration between Gold Nets Project ( @goldnetsproject ) and the mayor of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, Jesus Pujol Irastorza after the advisory board for DIF (Desarollo Integral para la Familia) invited me to activate GNP around the courts in their border city.