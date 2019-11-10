Gold Nets Project: Χρυσά δίχτυα σε μπασκέτες

View this post on Instagram

On Saturday in Philadelphia the “Golden Nets Project” continued in the city in which it began in 2005. New Golden Nets were strung up at locations citywide, 21 total replacing old ripped ones, or on courts that had no net at all. I would like to continue to grow and expand the project and I am asking for your support. The last image in this slideshow is a 40” x 30” cyanotype on cotton fabric, a unique contact print made exclusively from the torn nets that were replaced. I am offering this piece for a special price that will go directly to purchasing 100 new nets to continue the effort in Philadelphia and expand it to NY this summer. If you are interested in acquiring the work and/or supporting the project, please DM for more information.