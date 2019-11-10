Gold Nets Project: Χρυσά δίχτυα σε μπασκέτες

Έντυπη Έκδοση
    Στα πλαίσια του «Gold Nets Project» ένας καλλιτέχνης και μπασκεμπολίστας, «εξοπλίζει» με χρυσά δίχτυα τις μπασκέτες δημόσιων γηπέδων
    Πριν λίγες ημέρες, ο Τζέρεμι Τζον Κάπλαν (Jeremy John Kaplan) ανέβηκε σε μια επίχρυση σκάλα για να κρεμάσει ένα χρυσό δίχτυ σε μπασκέτα γηπέδου μπάσκετ στο Dr. Gertrude Kelly Playground, στο Τσέλσι της Νέας Υόρκης. Αυτή ήταν η πιο πρόσφατη εγκατάστασή του στο πλαίσιο του «Gold Nets Project».

    Άλλωστε, στα δημόσια γήπεδα μπάσκετ στη Νέα Υόρκη, πολλές μπασκέτες έχουν κατασκευαστεί για να μην παίρνουν δίχτυ.

    Σε δικαστήριο, το Department of Parks and Recreation, το οποίο έχει την ευθύνη συντήρησης των δημόσιων γηπέδων μπάσκετ, έχει υποστηρίξει, όπως αναφέρει το ΑΠΕ ότι «τα δίχτυα δεν είναι απαραίτητος εξοπλισμός» σε μία μπασκέτα.

    Από την άλλη, οι περισσότεροι παίκτες μπάσκετ διαφωνούν.

    On Saturday in Philadelphia the “Golden Nets Project” continued in the city in which it began in 2005. New Golden Nets were strung up at locations citywide, 21 total replacing old ripped ones, or on courts that had no net at all. I would like to continue to grow and expand the project and I am asking for your support. The last image in this slideshow is a 40” x 30” cyanotype on cotton fabric, a unique contact print made exclusively from the torn nets that were replaced. I am offering this piece for a special price that will go directly to purchasing 100 new nets to continue the effort in Philadelphia and expand it to NY this summer. If you are interested in acquiring the work and/or supporting the project, please DM for more information.

    Καλλιτέχνης και παίκτης του μπάσκετ από μικρή ηλικία, ο Τζέρεμι Τζον Κάπλαν έχει αφοσιωθεί στη λύση αυτού του προβλήματος, το οποίο συναντά κανείς σε πολλά δημόσια γήπεδα μπάσκετ στη Νέα Υόρκη: όχι δίχτυα στις μπασκέτες ή, στην καλύτερη περίπτωση, δίχτυα παλιά και φθαρμένα.

    Από το 2005 αλλά, κυρίως, τον τελευταίο χρόνο ο Τζέρεμι Τζον Κάπλαν επιδίδεται στη βελτίωσή τους.

    Έως σήμερα, έχει εγκαταστήσει 291 δίχτυα σε μπασκέτες 112 δημόσιων γηπέδων και μάλιστα όλα αυτά, με δικά του χρήματα από την πώληση έργων του, τα οποία έχουν ως πηγή έμπνευσης το μπάσκετ.

    Όλες οι εγκαταστάσεις είναι χαρτογραφημένες στον ιστότοπο του «Gold Nets Project».

    Comfort, 2019.

