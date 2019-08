Αυτά τα «έξυπνα» ρούχα ενισχύουν την ασύρματη σύνδεση συσκευών

NUS innovation boosts wireless connectivity 1,000 times | #NUSInnovation

#NUSInnovation: See it in action! Scientists from NUSiHealthtech and NUS Engineering invented a touch-sensitive smart textile that forms a ‘wireless body sensor network’ and sends signals to devices held inches from the body! These highly robust smart clothes could be applied to high-tech athletic wear and medical apparel — they can be washed, dried, ironed, and even cut or torn, without inhibiting the wireless capabilities! #NUSResearch #NUSImpactMore at nus.edu/2JAgf4T.

