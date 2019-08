Ο Brian Eno επισκέφθηκε ξανά το «Apollo»

View this post on Instagram

This new video for “An Ending (Ascent)” features 4K footage of Earth captured 250 miles above ground by astronaut Jeff Williams during his mission on the International Space Station in 2016. The track is available on all digital platforms ahead of next Friday’s full release of «Apollo – Atmospheres & Soundtracks – Extended Edition”. . . . #BrianEno #Eno #Apollo #MoonLanding #DanielLanois #RogerEno #AtmospheresAndSoundtracks #Space #AnEndingAscent