Το ύστατο αντίο στον Εμιλιάνο Σάλα (pic, vid)

    Κλίμα συγκίνησης και φορτισμένη ατμόσφαιρα το Σάββατο στην Αργεντινή, εκεί όπου τελέστηκε η κηδεία του Εμιλιάνο Σάλα, παρουσία συγγενών και φίλων.

    ΤοΒΗΜΑ Team
    Η κηδεία του Εμιλιάνο Σάλα τελέστηκε το Σάββατο στην Αργεντινή και τη γενέτειρα του, με πλήθος κόσμου να δίνει το παρόν στο τελευταίο αντίο του αδικοχαμένου Αργεντινού ποδοσφαιριστή.

    Εκεί βρέθηκαν και ο συμπαίκτης του στη Ναντ, Παλουά, αλλά και ο προπονητής της Κάρντιφ Νέιλ Γουόρνοκ, προκειμένου να αποτίσουν φόρο τιμής στον 29χρονο φορ.

