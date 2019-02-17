Το ύστατο αντίο στον Εμιλιάνο Σάλα (pic, vid)

Η κηδεία του Εμιλιάνο Σάλα τελέστηκε το Σάββατο στην Αργεντινή και τη γενέτειρα του, με πλήθος κόσμου να δίνει το παρόν στο τελευταίο αντίο του αδικοχαμένου Αργεντινού ποδοσφαιριστή.

Εκεί βρέθηκαν και ο συμπαίκτης του στη Ναντ, Παλουά, αλλά και ο προπονητής της Κάρντιφ Νέιλ Γουόρνοκ, προκειμένου να αποτίσουν φόρο τιμής στον 29χρονο φορ.

Tears for a hero: Emiliano Sala's emotional family follow his coffin into the church for his funeral service watched by thousands of mourning fans pic.twitter.com/7uPiJhDMQm — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) February 16, 2019

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has arrived to pay his respects at the funeral of Emiliano Sala, which is taking place in Argentina.https://t.co/fAffJTqA7h pic.twitter.com/HOqdfwKsi0 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 16, 2019

Friends of Emiliano #Sala – some who have known him since kindergarten – arrive to pay their respects to the footballer. pic.twitter.com/Za8toaGTpz — Sarah Dawkins (@SarahDawkins23) February 16, 2019

Hugely emotional scenes in Progreso as Emiliano Sala’s coffin carried to waiting hearse for journey to Santa Fe for cremation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/obbo0N0Sig — Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) February 16, 2019