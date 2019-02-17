Το ύστατο αντίο στον Εμιλιάνο Σάλα (pic, vid)

Η κηδεία του Εμιλιάνο Σάλα τελέστηκε το Σάββατο στην Αργεντινή και τη γενέτειρα του, με πλήθος κόσμου να δίνει το παρόν στο τελευταίο αντίο του αδικοχαμένου Αργεντινού ποδοσφαιριστή.
Εκεί βρέθηκαν και ο συμπαίκτης του στη Ναντ, Παλουά, αλλά και ο προπονητής της Κάρντιφ Νέιλ Γουόρνοκ, προκειμένου να αποτίσουν φόρο τιμής στον 29χρονο φορ.
Tears for a hero: Emiliano Sala's emotional family follow his coffin into the church for his funeral service watched by thousands of mourning fans
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has arrived to pay his respects at the funeral of Emiliano Sala, which is taking place in Argentina.
Friends of Emiliano #Sala – some who have known him since kindergarten – arrive to pay their respects to the footballer.
Hugely emotional scenes in Progreso as Emiliano Sala's coffin carried to waiting hearse for journey to Santa Fe for cremation ceremony.
Thousands pay tribute to Emiliano #Sala in Argentina
#QEPD – El último adiós a Emiliano Sala – En vivo desde su pueblo natal Progreso, Santa Fe
